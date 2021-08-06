The Suicide Squad Soundtrack Gets Vinyl Release From Mondo

✖

With his debut superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn showcased not only his impressive storytelling sensibilities, but also his impeccable musical taste, with his new DC Comics film The Suicide Squad showing off a similar eclectic compilation of tracks to elevate the film's action and emotion to even greater heights. Almost immediately after fans check out the new film, they'll be rushing to snag the soundtrack, with vinyl collectors being able to head to Mondo to score the official soundtrack on the cherished format. You can head to MondoShop to grab the soundtrack now and see The Suicide Squad in theaters and on HBO Max.

“A movie to me is two things,” Gunn shared in a statement, “Picture and sound. It’s how you put those two things together that help tell a story and hopefully move an audience. So, music is incredibly important!”

The Suicide Squad (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which Gunn calls his "curated mix tape" matches the energy of a story about a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup, featuring everything from '50s swing (Louis Prima's "Just A Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody (And Nobody Cares For Me) - Medley') to '80s punk rock (Jim Carroll Band's "People Who Died") to modern Samba Pop and Brazillian Hip-Hop (Ceú's "Samba Na Sola" and Drik Barbosa's "Quem Tem Joga" respectively), alongside classics by Kansas, Pixies, and Johnny Cash, as well as a few alongside a handful of today’s rising stars like grandson and Jessie Reyez; in addition to their own songs, the latter two even perform the duet “Rain” which was written specifically for the film. Combined, you have the next best thing to a curated playlist from the master of mix-tapes.

(Photo: Mondo)

The Suicide Squad's soundtrack contains the following songs:

Side A

Folsom Prison Blues (Live at Folsom State Prison, Folsom, CA) - Performed by Johnny Cash People Who Died - Performed by Jim Carroll Band Suckers Prayer - Performed by The Decemberists Samba Na Sola - Performed by Céu Whistle For The Choir - Performed by The Fratellis Point of Know Return - Performed by Kansas Sola - Performed by Jessie Reyez Just A Gigolo / I Ain't Got No Body (And Nobody Cares For Me) - Medley - Performed by Louis Prima

Side B

Can't Sleep - Performed by K. Flay Quem Tem Joga - Performed by Drik Barbosa (feat. Gloria Groove & Karol Conka) Rain - Performed by grandson (feat. Jessie Reyez) Hey - Performed by Pixies So Busted - Performed by Culture Abuse Oh No!!! - Performed by grandson

You can head to MondoShop to grab the soundtrack now and see The Suicide Squad in theaters and on HBO Max.

Will you be adding the soundtrack to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.