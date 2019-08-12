Tiffany Haddish Wants to Play Wonder Woman’s Sister Nubia

Wonder Woman 1984 is on the way and fans are wondering what surprises DC has in store for them when the film releases. Cheetah will be lining up opposite Diana in the film, but Tiffany Haddish recently said that she’d like to join Wonder Woman’s cause if she could. Haddish would like to don her own tiara and play the role of Nubia, Wonder Woman’s sister.

During a Yahoo Entertainment interview, the star of The Kitchen described her deep love for comics. The quick way she rattled off facts about Nubia caught her co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Elizabeth Moss off guard. Funnily enough, The Kitchen is based on a DC comics story. Haddish is always quick with the banter and this moment of flexing her comic book fan card was no different.

Her director thought she’s be the perfect batgirl but the outspoken comedian had other ideas. “Batgirl is cool, but I’d rather be Wonder Woman’s sister, Nubia, 1976-78 issues of Wonder Woman,” Haddish added, “I know my comic books.”

The actress also mentioned Mystery Girl, a hero from a 2015 Dark Horse series, as a potential role. Everybody on the set was completely impressed by her knowledge on the subject. Wonder Woman‘s filmmakers might want to keep her in mind for the following films. It doesn’t sound like she’d have to read up much on the material.

Until then, Wonder Woman 1984 inches closer to hitting the big screen. A recent photo made the rounds online, which revealed that the film was undergoing reshoots at London’s Warner Bros. Studios.

Just the mention of reshoots might make some DC fans nervous, but it’s a common occurrence for blockbuster films now. Added time allows fine-tuning and touch-ups before the big release. There is room to admit, there’s no telling how large these WW84‘s reshoots are, as fans will most likely have to wait until December to see a trailer for the film.

WW84 will once again follow Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) on a new adventure in the 1980s, this outing will hopefully pave new ground for the character amongst mainstream audiences. She’s hoping the series can increase all the goodwill from the first entry.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview in 2017. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

The cast of WW84 also includes Chris Pine, who will be reprising his role as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig, who will be playing Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal who will be playing a currently unknown role.

“You know what was cool,” the film’s director, Patty Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”