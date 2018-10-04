‘Titans’ Character Posters Spotted Ahead of New York Comic Con

Ahead of Titans making its world premiere at New York Comic Con tonight, fans spotted new posters for the film hanging all over Manhattan.

You can see the images, each of which is a photo of one principal character inset into one of the letters of the word “Titans,” in the tweet below.

Check out, folks: New York is all decked out for #Titans in the area around #NYCC: pic.twitter.com/9y56S2YpjI — Russ Burlingame (@russburlingame) October 3, 2018

Titans is the first “R-rated” mainstream superhero series, bringing a group of popular characters from animated series to live action for the first time. Series producer Geoff Johns spoke about the decision to add cussing and broken bones to the mature take on the Teen Titans, while taking the opportunity to make the show more serialized.

“It was an opportunity do less of a conventional procedural show and more of a 12-hour movie,” Johns said. “We could focus in more on character and push the envelope, in terms of content.”

Titans is set to be the first live-action TV series on the DC Universe streaming service, launching about a month after the service went live. The series will launch on Netflix outside of the US.

DC Universe is only available to domestic users, so Titans will stream on Netflix in international markets, giving everyone a chance to see the new series. Titans will be the second DC series from WBTV to get international distribution from Netflix, following Black Lightning.

Here’s the official description of the premiere and panel:

“Warner Bros. Television’s highly anticipated, live-action dramatic adventure series, Titans will be the first original series to launch on the upcoming DC UNIVERSE, the first-of-its-kind digital subscription service that gives fans access to exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. But before its Oct. 12 debut on the DC UNIVERSE service, Titans will serve as the kickoff event for New York Comic Con 2018, with an exclusive world premiere screening on Wednesday night, followed by a Q&A session with series stars and executive producers.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

Following the panel this weekend, the first episode of Titans will premiere on DC Universe on October 12. Rather than releasing the entire season at once, like the Marvel shows on Netflix, DC Universe will unveil a new episode of Titans each week.