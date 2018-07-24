‘Titans’: Here’s a Detailed Look at Robin’s Costume

Anticipation is high for DC Universe‘s Titans and now we’re getting our first, detailed look at Dick Grayson/Robin’s costume at San Diego Comic-Con.

As you can see in the photo below, the costume is quite a bit more vibrantly colored than previous official looks we’ve seen of Brenton Thwaites as Robin in the series. The chest plate of the costume is red with gold details — including the Robin “R” logo — while the bottom half of the suit as well as the arms have green and black detailing. The whole costume is completed with a gold/yellow cape with the overall look very true to character’s appearance in comics. It also confirms the details seen in a recent image shared to Instagram by Mustafa Bulut, Thwaites’ stunt double on the live action series.

At the moment, a lot of Titans is still somewhat of a mystery. In addition to the previous official looks at Robin, we’ve seen one photo of Hank Hawll/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly). This new, full look at Robin’s costume though will certainly keep fans hyped about the upcoming series as well as the different sort of place it will have in the DC TV landscape.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Dwain Murphy (Negative Man), Seamus Dever (Robot Man), and Bruno Bichir (The Chief).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman — the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018.

You can check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Titans is expected to debut on DC Universe later this year. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.