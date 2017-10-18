‘Titans’ Casts Brenton Thwaites As Its Live-Action Dick Grayson

It looks DC Comics diehards know who will be brining Dick Grayson to life in Titans. Deadline just confirmed the live-action Teen Titans series has cast Brenton Thwaites to play the team's leader.

If Thwaites looks familiar, there is a reason for that. The Australian actor had his big-break earlier this year in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The actor, who was praised for his recent swashbuckling role, will move from the sea to the city as he suits up as Nightwing.

Geoff Johns has released a brief statement about the long-awaited casting. The DC Films chief creative officer had nothing but praise for Thwaites in the wake of his casting.

"Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC universe, and it wasn't easy to find him but we have," Johns said.

"Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman's former protege and the Titans' future leader. We're extremely lucky he's chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character."

Thwaites is not the first actor to be cast in the live-action DC series. Anna Diop was recently announced as the show's Starfire while Teagan Croft will bring Raven to life. Titans is also expected to feature Cyborg and Beast Boy, but the heroes have yet to secure actors.

If you are not familiar with Dick Grayson, then you should know the boy has quite the reputation in the DC Universe. Grayson is one of Batman's most popular iterations of Robin. Bruce Wayne took the boy in after Grayson's parents were murdered. The pair worked together in Gotham City to clean up the streets, but the sidekick grew tired of living in Batman's shadow. Grayson dropped his title as Robin after years in the suit and took up the name Nightwing to strike out on his own.

To hear more about Thwaites' casting as Nightwing and hear ComicBook.com's opinion on it, tune into ComicBook Now Thursday at 7 pm ET!

You can read up on the synopsis for Titans below:

It follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.

If you want to get a taste of Titans' feel, then you can check out the gang's newest animated flick: Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. The film is directed by Sam Liu, written by Ernie Altbacker, and produced by EP Sam Register, Supervising Producer James Tucker, and co-Producer Alan Burnett. The full list of special features includes a first look at the next film Batman and Harley Quinn, a look back at Wolfman and Perez's acclaimed run on the comic, and a featurette on Deathstroke.