Deathstroke’s Son Jericho Finally Revealed in Titans Season 2

The newest episode of Titans goes far back into the past of the DC Universe series, showing the days of the sidekick superteam before they ultimately broke up, leading to Dick Grayson’s fall from grace and general disillusionment with his place in the crime-fighting Bat-Family. He ends up denouncing his mentor and abandoning the identity of Robin before ultimately restarting the Titans as a way to train a new generation of heroes — but there’s still a dark past that he’s hiding when it comes to his first clash with Deathstroke, and how it lead to the death of his teammate.

But there’s also the mysterious circumstance of Slade Wilson’s son Jericho, the mute youngster who may-or-may-not know that his father is a deadly assassin. But this doesn’t stop Grayson from bringing Jericho into the fold in the newest episode of Titans called “Aqualad.”

In this latest episode, Jericho is revealed to be living with his mother who insists on raising her son alone. It isn’t clear if Jericho is aware of his father’s identity, but his mom is scared for their safety and obviously believes their existence is secretive, and that Deathstroke doesn’t know where they are. This is false, however, as the episode of Titans reveals that Slade is indeed keeping tabs on his estranged son.

The assassin eventually gets a job that puts him on a crash course with the Titans and he eventually murders the superhero Aqualad right in front of Wonder Girl. The Atlantean was expressing his love for Donna Troy when he was killed, which causes a surge of vengeance to take over the Titans. This fuels Grayson’s crusade, leading him to infiltrate Jericho’s life at the end of the episode.

The final scene shows Jericho at a record store, as the youngster is a fan of David Bowie music. Grayson “randomly” runs into Jericho and offers to trade him a rare record of Bowie’s, which leads the two to establish some sort of a relationship — though we don’t know where that leads because the episode ends right after this meeting.

The present-day Titans have expresses remorse for their actions in the past, so it’s likely that some of them might have done things they’re not proud of in this instance. And with Jericho AWOL and the Titans assuming Deathstroke was dead after their last clash, there are likely a lot of revelations to be made in the coming season.

New episodes of Titans air every Friday on the DC Universe streaming platform.