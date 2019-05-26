New Titans Behind-the-Scenes Video Might Tease Esai Morales’ Deathstroke Look

Production on Titans‘ sophomore season is ramping up, and a new video from some of the show’s cast members might answer one of Season 2’s most burning questions. Joshua Orpin, who will play Conner Kent/Superboy on the DC Universe series, recently shared a video of himself traveling to set with the show’s Slade Wilson/Deathstroke actor, Esai Morales. While the video is brief, it appears to show Morales sporting a grey beard and an undercut, giving the first clue as to how his version of Deathstroke could look.

Of course, since this video is essentially a candid look at the two Titans stars, it’s safe to assume that Morales’ Deathstroke will look a bit different on the actual show. But still, this video provides the first glimpse at what his character might look like underneath his iconic mask.

Morales, who is known for his roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, How to Get Away With Murder, and Chicago P.D., was cast as Deathstroke earlier this year to the delight of fans. Seeing as Deathstroke has crossed paths with the Teen Titans in some complicated ways over the years, most notably in the infamous “The Judas Contract” storyline, some are eager to see how Morales’ Slade factors into the show.

The character has been adapted into film and television in quite a few ways in recent years, with Manu Bennett portraying the character on Arrow and Joe Manganiello cameoing as the character in 2017’s Justice League. A solo film with Manganiello’s version of the character has been in the works for several years, with The Raid‘s Gareth Evans set to direct. A solo animated series for the character was also recently announced to be on CW Seed.

Titans fans have been eagerly anticipating Deathstroke’s arrival almost since the series’ inception, with confirmation last fall that the character would eventually be making an appearance.

“You’ll see Deathstroke in Titans eventually, but it will be a new version,” executive producer Geoff Johns said at last year’s New York Comic Con.

Deathstroke’s debut on Titans is also expected to be a family affair, with Chelsea Zhang playing Rose Wilson/Ravager and Chella Man playing Joseph Wilson/Jericho.

What do you think of this first (ish) look at Titans‘ Deathstroke? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!