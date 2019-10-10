Superboy Breaks Out in Titans Season 2 Preview

While DC Universe has been coy about episode previews for the second season of their flagship series Titans, a long-awaited and fan-favorite character is about to make his debut and so the streaming platform just had to give fans a taste of what’s to come. The next episode, called “Conner,” will finally see Superboy becoming a major character on the upcoming series. And in the clip, we see the Kryptonian clone in action as he demonstrates his powers including super strength and super speed. Watch the clip from IGN in the video player above!

The synopsis for the episode might hint at what’s going on in this clip:

“Conner Kent and Krypto escape from Cadmus Labs. His search for the truth about his past leads him to Lionel Luthor and genetic scientist Dr. Eve Watson.”

It’s possible that this is Lionel Luthor’s farm, and that’s who Conner is protecting from the soldiers. Whether these armed troops work for Cadmus or the government or someone else remains to be seen. Without mention of Lex Luthor, it’s unclear if he’ll even play a role in the series or if they’ll replace him in Conner’s origin with his father Lionel.

In the comics, Conner is a clone of both Lex Luthor and Superman, and some of producer Geoff John’s best comics deal with Superboy grappling with his lineage and the two influences of his father.

Titans star Brenton Thwaites teased how Superboy disrupts the series when he comes in at the midway point of Season 2.

“There’s a part of Superboy that Dick sees in himself. Superboy is someone who is also struggling with identity and a search for friends and family,” Thwaites explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “He seems lost, he seems confused, and I think Dick [recognizes] he was just like that when he was a boy. Naturally, he wants to help him and do things for him that weren’t done for himself.”

The first season finale initially teased Conner’s debut, after which showrunner Greg Walker explained that he didn’t want to sensationalize the story and wanted to keep his origin in line with the established tone of Titans.

“What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test,” explained Walker. “You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

New episodes of Titans debut Friday mornings on the DC Universe streaming service.