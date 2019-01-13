‘Titans’ Showrunner Teases Superboy’s Role in Season 2

Titans ended its freshman season on DC Universe in surprising fashion on Friday, as the episode’s post-credits scene flipped the script on the entire series going forward.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Titans Season 1 finale! Continue reading at your own risk…

After the credits rolled on the Titans finale, a new scene revealed the introduction of Conner Kent, aka Superboy, a clone of Superman. He’s seen tearing apart a lab in Metropolis and rescuing his dog, the glowing-eyed Krypto, from captivity. Of course, the introduction of a character like Superboy, especially in this vengeful state of mind, is going to change things for the already broken Titans next season.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Titans showrunner Greg Walker was asked about the reveal of Superboy in the finale, and what role he’ll take in the show going forward.

“It’s still brewing,” Walker replied. “What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

Walker also said that this ending has been in the works for quite some time, possibly as early as the conception of the series.

“It wasn’t totally planned from day one — or maybe it was in [Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman’s] heads, but they didn’t tell me,” he said. “It definitely wasn’t something that we thought of until the very end. I think we knew that would be a direction that would be exciting for the fans and a tease that would be interesting for us as well, and that was the best spot to put it in.”

As of now, there’s no firm return date for Titans, though some reports have suggested that a February production date could have the series airing new episodes on DC Universe as soon as the end of 2019.

What did you think of the Titans finale? How will Superboy factor into Season 2? Let us know in the comments!