‘Titans’: First Look at SPOILER in “Hawk and Dove”

The world of Titans got a little bit bigger in this week’s episode — including the first hints of a fan-favorite.

Spoilers for this week’s episode of Titans, “Hawk and Dove”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites) taking Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft) on a road trip, in hopes of sheltering her from the dark forces that seem to be after her. Dick ultimately took Rachel to visit Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly), a vigilante pair that he used to occasionally partner up with.

This made the various superheroes confront their pasts in some interesting ways, which also provided fans with the first official in-universe mentions of Donna Troy/Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie). Throughout the episode, a framed photo could be seen in Hank and Dawn’s apartment, which some eagle-eyed fans probably noticed also featured Dick and Donna.

This was only added to later on in the episode, when Donna could clearly be seen as a contact on Dick’s phone.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with all things Titans, these hints at Donna will probably be a surprise. And thankfully, as the cast and crew have hinted, she will definitely be appearing on the show later on.

“Wonder Girl is spectacular, and exactly what you would imagine, you know?” executive producer Akiva Goldsman teased to ComicBook.com. “We’re trying to… Hawk and Dove are in the second episode, we’re trying to feather [our characters] out. It’s not like everybody is in every episode. We are [doing] a little bit of moving through relationships, in order to form the team.”

Donna Troy had previously been a bit of an enigma when Titans was in production, with Leslie eventually being confirmed in the role earlier this year. And in a way, it’s easy to see why her Titans debut is slated for a bit later in the season, especially considering the larger plan that the series has in place.

“In early days we kind of grossly discussed the first three season just in very large blocks.” Goldsman explained to ComicBook.com. “And obviously with serialized television, what’s great these days, is you can do set ups and pay offs at least within the season and there are also some that we hope will be able to pay off next season.”

Either way, it sounds like Donna will be entering the group at a unique time, as they are reluctantly brought together for an array of different reasons.

“They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.” co-executive producer Geoff Johns explained in a previous interview. “[Teen Titans] was, for its time, very controversial. It pushed the envelope really, really hard. We wanted to do a show that did the same thing. But I will say, the trailer, I think some people think ‘Oh, it’s all this, or it’s all that.’ The show is a bunch of different tones. But that’s a part of the show, that’s definitely part of the show.”

Are you excited to see Donna Troy play a bigger role on Titans? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Titans will premiere on October 12th on DC Universe.