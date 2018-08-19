‘Titans’ Trailer Gets an Animated Version

If you found yourself tweeting #NotMyTitans after the first trailer for DC Universe’s Titans, then a new fan edit could be more up your alley.

YouTuber Darth Blender recently debuted a fan-made edit of the Titans trailer, which syncs the audio over footage of the original Teen Titans animated series. You can check it out above.

Since it debuted late last week, the first trailer of Titans has taken the nerd world by surprise, with fans having quite a lot of thoughts on the series’ aesthetic and tone. In particular, the Internet has put a lot of focus on a notable line from Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), where he notably remarks “F**k Batman.” Sure, the moment is jarring, but those involved with the series argue that it fits the overall world of Teen Titans.

“The trailer shows a piece of the tone of the show — the show’s not all that,” producer Geoff Johns explained during a recent interview. “But it does make you go, ‘Why is he saying [F**k Batman?]’ If you look at when Robin first left Batman in the comics, there was a lot of uneasiness and him being lost. Titans is really a series about these different characters that are all lost in their lives; just like the greatest comic book Titans run ever, by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, it’s about all these lost characters find one another. And they’re all struggling with something, and Robin is clearly struggling with his past with Batman.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Dwain Murphy (Negative Man), Seamus Dever (Robot Man), and Bruno Bichir (The Chief). The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

You can check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Titans is expected to debut on DC Universe later this year. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.