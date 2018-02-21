Doom Patrol’s Elasti-Girl Cast in ‘Titans’ TV Series

It looks like another member of the Doom Patrol is making their way to the upcoming Titans TV series.

April Bowlby has reportedly been cast as Titans‘ Rita Farr/Elasti-Girl, according to Entertainment Weekly.

An actress on the rise, Rita Farr was exposed to a toxic gas that altered her cellular structure — which, in the comics, allows her to expand or shrink her body at will. Longing for the days of old, Rita finds a place for herself among The Doom Patrol.

Bowlby is best known for her roles in Drop Dead Diva and Two and a Half Men, as well as appearances on Psych and The Big Bang Theory.

Fans had an inkling that Elasti-Girl would be making her way to Titans in some way, after a casting description hinted at her role back in December. This seemed to be the first concrete evidence of the Doom Patrol’s appearance, following a very vague tease from DC Entertainment exec Geoff Johns.

The Doom Patrol were then confirmed for the show earlier this month, with Narcos‘ Bruno Bichir cast as the group’s leader, Niles “The Chief” Caulder. With Bowlby’s casting, it appears that Titans‘ version of Doom Patrol will lean on the group’s original roster, which could mean later castings of both Negative Man and Robotman.

The Doom Patrol will make their debut in the series’ fifth episode, which will be written by Johns and directed by Orphan Black‘s John Fawcett.

Titans will star Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing, Anna Biop as Starfire, Tegan Croft as Raven, and Ryan Potter as Beastboy. Also appearing in the series are Lindsey Gort as Amy Rohrbach, and Adam Ritchson and Minka Kelly as DC Comics duo Hawk and Dove.

Titans will debut sometime in 2018 on DC’s streaming service.