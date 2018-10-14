‘Titans’: Who is Amy Rohrbach?

The first episode of Titans debuted today, and it introduced fans to elements of the DC Comics universe both familiar and unfamiliar — including a major supporting character.

Mild spoilers for the series premiere of Titans below!

Titans‘ debut episode took fans inside the world of Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), who has stepped away from his role as Batman’s sidekick and is now moonlighting as a police officer in Detroit. While those in the police department might not necessarily have the highest regard for Dick, he eventually finds a sort of ally in Amy Rohrbach (Lindsey Gort), who gets partnered up with him on a case.

Interestingly, this serves as a fairly accurate adaptation of Rohrbach’s DC Comics tenure, which began in the 2000 Nightwing story “The Sylph, Part 1: Slender Thread”. In the comics, Amy and Dick become partners while working in the Bludhaven Police Department, an organization that proves to be filled with corruption. Eventually, the pair realize that they have similar views towards that corruption, and work to change it from the inside.

Over time, Amy and Dick begin to have more trust in each other, something that quickly becomes complicated by the arrival of Deathstroke. As it turns out, Deathstroke is being paid to kill Amy, and Nightwing ultimately resorts to paying him off to make sure she is spared.

Amy, Dick, and several other BPD members gradually begin to solve the corruption problem, which leads to Amy being made Captain. This ultimately put an even larger target on her back, as a group of corrupt Bludhaven officers tried to get revenge. Nightwing manages to protect Amy in this instance, but he ends up revealing his secret identity to her in the process. Upon learning that Dick is Nightwing, Amy forces him to turn in his badge out of conflict of interest.

Even with that, Amy continues to be a sort of ally to Dick Grayson and the remainder of the Batfamily, helping protect Dick and his secret identity in several instances. Most recently, Amy played a small role in the Infinite Crisis storyline, in which Nightwing was able to rescue her and her family from Bludhaven before it was attacked by Chemo.

Although Amy hasn’t factored much into the DC continuity since 2006, her presence in Titans is certainly interesting. With Titans essentially blending together DC Comics canon and new storytelling, fans will just have to wait and see exactly where Amy’s story goes next.

New episodes of Titans debut Fridays on DC Universe.