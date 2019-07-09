TV Guide’s Comic-Con Cover Features Over 100 Women from Warner Bros. TV Shows

Over the next few months, Warner Bros. will bring Batwoman, Katy Keene, Veronica Mars, and Stargirl — among many others — to the small screen, and they are celebrating Comic Con by putting together a “Powerhouse” cover featuring over 100 characters from their TV shows (including dozens from DC Comics alone) on TV Guide‘s annual Comic Con issue. Every year, the venerable entertainment magazine teams with Warner Bros. TV to bring a number of covers focusing on some of the most popular geek fare on TV. This season, the “main” cover goes “girl power,” while other covers feature Supernatural (about to enter its final season), Batwoman (about to premiere), and Riverdale.

Fans can drop by the DC Warner Bros. booth (#4545 on the convention floor) to pick up their free copy of the TV Guide Magazine special issue during Comic-Con, beginning on Preview Night, Wednesday, July 17, and continuing through Sunday, July 21. You can see the official description for the issue below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Supergirl and Batwoman to Thunder, Lightning, White Canary, Josie McCoy, Starfire, Veronica Mars and beyond, Warner Bros. Television Group and TV Guide Magazine (TVGM) are celebrating more than 100 incredible women who star in the Studio’s Comic-Con–related series on a special “Powerhouse” cover of the magazine’s annual Warner Bros.–themed SDCC special issue. In addition to the groundbreaking all-women cover, fans that are anxiously awaiting Batwoman’s arrival in Gotham City, Riverdale viewers who are missing Archie and the gang, and Supernatural devotees gearing up for the show’s 15th and final season can collect three additional collectible covers featuring these series. This marks the 10th year of collaboration between WBTVG and TVGM on the special issue.

The four total collectible covers feature the following WBTV series and stars:

“Powerhouse” all-women cover with more than 100 series stars from shows such as The 100, Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Katy Keene, Krypton, Legacies, Lucifer, Manifest, Pennyworth, Riverdale, Stargirl, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, Titans, Veronica Mars and Roswell, New Mexico, as well as animated series Animaniacs, Be Cool Scooby-Doo!, DC Super Hero Girls, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, Harley Quinn, Mike Tyson Mysteries, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Teen Titans GO!, ThunderCats Roar!, Unikitty!, Wacky Races, Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs, Young Justice: Outsiders and Rooster Teeth’s RWBY

Riverdale’s KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Charles Melton

Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Alexander Calvert and Misha Collins

Batwoman star Ruby Rose, from the highly anticipated upcoming series

Fans can drop by the DC Warner Bros. booth (#4545 on the convention floor) to pick up their free copy of the TV Guide Magazine special issue during Comic-Con, beginning on Preview Night, Wednesday, July 17, and continuing through Sunday, July 21.

All four covers will be on sale at newsstand mainline from July 16–October 14, 2019. The special issue can also be purchased online via TVGuideMagazine.com/comiccon, BN.com and/or Amazon.com, and will be available digitally on Barnes & Noble’s NOOK, Amazon’s Kindle Fire, Zinio, Google and Magzter.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7784]Included in this issue are:

Features on fan favorites The 100, Arrow, Black Lightning, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Krypton, Legacies, Lucifer, Manifest, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, Swamp Thing, Titans and Roswell, New Mexico

Coming Attractions previews of upcoming series Batwoman, Katy Keene, Pennyworth, Stargirl, Veronica Mars and Watchmen

Inside look at animated series DC Super Hero Girls, Harley Quinn, Teen Titans GO! and Young Justice: Outsiders

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s animated movie Batman: Hush, DC’s Teen Titans: Raven graphic novel, Rooster Teeth’s RWBY and Camp Camp digital series, and a special feature on the DC/Warner Bros. Television USO Tour in Kuwait