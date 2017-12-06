TV Ratings: ‘Legends’ Ticks Up in Fall Finale, ‘Flash’ Holds Steady

Crisis on Earth-X certainly had some negative effects on the heroes of the Arrowverse, but the crossover event did great things for the ratings.

One week after the Crisis, both of CW’s Tuesday shows are holding strong. The Flash kicked things off last night with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.8 score in the 18-49 demographic, keeping up with its pace from before the crossover. Legends of Tomorrow followed that up by showing an increase from its pre-Crisis numbers. The team-up series grabbed 1.6 million viewers and earned a 0.6 demo rating.

Meanwhile, NBC’s lineup had a stellar night. Will & Grace (7.1 mil/1.8) saw a 25 percent increase with its Christmas-themed episode. Superstore (4.4 mil/1.1) also saw a slight increase, while The Voice (9.9 mil/1.8) was steady and Chicago Med (6.6 mil/1.1) slipped a bit.

On Fox, Lethal Weapon (4.5 mil/1.0) started the night off with a steady performance while The Mick (2.5 mil/0.8) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2 mil/0.7) spiked a bit in terms of overall audience.

As for ABC, freshman comedy The Mayor (2.7 mil/0.7) was steady while Fresh Off the Boat (3.8 mil/0.9), The Middle (5.8 mil/1.2), black-ish (4 mil/1.0) and Kevin Probably Saves the World (2.6 mil/0.6) each dipped slightly.