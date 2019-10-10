Unused Batman v Superman Footage Reveals Doomsday And Wonder Woman Battle

Over on the DC_Cinematic Wiki’s subreddit, fans have noticed and reposted a brief clip of Doomsday crashing through a wall while battling Wonder Woman. The clip, which did not appear in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, can be seen below. The shot appears to be from a different cut of the film, and while this particular clip of Doomsday did make the movie, Wonder Woman was not in the shot, and faced off with Doomsday in a different way. Given the precise attention to detail that many of Zack Snyder’s fans have given to nearly every aspect of this film, seeing any new content is likely to start a conversation, and so it has over on Reddit.

Doomsday made his live-action debut in Smallville and has appeared in Krypton after showing up in Batman v Superman. He was originally created for “The Death of Superman,” and while fans have expressed frustration with the character’s look, Batman v Superman saw some of his best fight scenes and brought him in there to kill Superman — the thing he was originally designed to do.

Doomsday appeared in Batman v Superman as what amounts to a Bizarro version of General Zod. Contaminated by Lex Luthor, Zod’s corpse rose back up as a mindless killing machine — and had to be taken down by the assembly of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

“I certainly understood, in the Batman v Superman film, why they had to change the Doomsday origin to something that involved Luthor for the economy of storytelling,” Doomsday’s creator Dan Jurgens told ComicBook.com during a recent look back at the creature’s comics origin in Superman/Doomsday: Hunter/Prey. “Obviously if you really start to show it, this becomes 15 minutes of the film….At the same time, I think the downside to not working with it more is when you really get down to it, there is something rather horrific, I think, about taking a creature and trying to cultivate something that can evolve to face whatever the obstacle is on a much quicker rate. To watch them die over and over again, and recreating them so you push that evolutions progress along at a much faster rate — I think the kind of mind that would engineer something like that is something that is worth exploring, and I think it is also something that has helped make Doomsday’s origin unique. I think that’s part of what really makes the character work.”

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital now.