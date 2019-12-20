Damon Lindelof Addresses the Literal Elephant in the Room in Watchmen

Watchmen left some significant threads dangling after that season one finale. One of the biggest questions that some of the observers had was what the heck was going on with those elephants? Lady Trieu and the random elephants that Angela Abar and others found themselves hooked up to was a definite head-scratcher in episode seven. Lindelof talked to Collider about that moment and the reasoning behind it. Don’t worry Watchmen fans, there are some associations that some astute people on the Internet have teased out. After all, the elephant is an animal known for it’s memory and Trieu’s logo is an elephant as well. Here’s his whole answer to the question of why that puzzling pachyderm was laying there.

“Have we revealed or explained it?,” Lindelof explained. “No, I think that all the explanation that we’re willing to offer is, in show, in Lady Trieu’s tutorial, for the process of removing Will’s memories, from Angela, and placing them into a host, which is the elephant. But, in terms of why an elephant? I think, that some of the theorizing that I’ve seen online is very accurate, in terms of what our intention was.”

“Also, just on a personal level, I think that the original Watchmen had a sense of play, and punnery. And, I think that the idea of an elephant never forgetting, or needing to talk about the elephant in the room. And, the elephant being the symbol of the mythical Lady Trieu. And, all the things that an elephant represents. Those were all significant parts of our thinking, too. So, the idea that there is some big mystery underlying that choice, is not accurate. Everything I just described to you, is sort of why we made the choice that we did.

That second season also lingers in the periphery. But, it doesn’t sound like Lindelof and the creative team are too keen on continuing on from this story.

“I am deeply, profoundly appreciative for how well received the season has been up until now, and I don’t want to feel like I’m ungrateful, but I still don’t have any inclination whatsoever to continue the story, and that is largely and almost exclusively based on the fact that I don’t have an idea,” Lindelof explained. “If I’m going to be involved in any more ‘Watchmen,’ I should be able to answer the questions, why, and why now, and the answers to those questions shouldn’t be, ‘Well because that’s what you do, because the first one was good.’ I’m not saying there shouldn’t be a second season of ‘Watchmen,’ and I’m not even saying that that season shouldn’t feature some of the characters in this season of ‘Watchmen.’ I just don’t know what it should be.”