HBO’s Watchmen Official Trailer Released

HBO and Damon Lindelof are breathing brand new life into Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic Watchmen series later this fall. Easily one of the most highly-anticipated new TV shows of the year, HBO’s Watchmen arrives on October 20th, telling an original story in the same world as the original source material. We’ve seen teasers and comic-con footage so far, but Friday afternoon saw the release of HBO’s “official” trailer for Watchmen.

As with the teasers before it, this trailer mainly focuses on the characters played by Regina King, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, and Jeremy Irons. However, this time around we finally get some insight into Tim Blake Nelson’s chrome-donning detective, Looking Glass, as well as the terrorist organization Seventh Cavalry. You can watch the full Watchmen trailer in the video above!

This series is clearly aiming to separate itself from any other TV project that has come from DC properties so far, much like the original Watchmen comic did when it was released. Lindelof is attempting to make Watchmen stand out on its own not just from a content perspective, but also in terms of its overall style.

“Damon Lindeloff has a very specific approach to that material,” production designer Mark Worthington told ComicBook.com last month. “I can’t tell you what that approach is. What I can say is we are guided more by that than anything else. Damon is a geek, too. He was obsessed with the Watchmen series as a kid. I think we all were. That was a watershed graphic novel for the whole form, as we all know. You’re inspired by all of it. There it is. There’s the original object and it’s what you get excited about, passionate about it. I think Damon’s take will be different, is different. It inherently has the DNA of the original Watchmen with a very specific take that he will put on it.

“It’s yes and. Yes, of course, we’re inspired by the original. Yes, of course, we’re respectful of what that meant and what it is as an object. But then Damon has his own way of extending that and taking it to a new place because he’s not redoing it, he’s creating something that’s other than that. I don’t know. We’ll see how people respond. I think people are going to like it.”

The synopsis for the series reads, “Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, drama series Watchmen, debuting this fall from executive producer Damon Lindelof (HBO’s The Leftovers) embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

