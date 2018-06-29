HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Series Adds ‘Sleepy Hollow’s Tom Mison in Lead Role

After spending four years as Ichabod Crane in the fan-favorite mystery series Sleepy Hollow, Tom Mison is returning to television. This time, the actor is trading in horror for comic books, taking on the lead role in HBO and Damon Lindelof‘s upcoming Watchmen series.

According to a new report from TVLine, Mison has been cast in a starring role in the Watchmen pilot. This announcement comes on the heels of Justice League star Jeremy Irons’ casting on the series earlier this week.

In addition to Mison, Frances Fisher (Titanic) and Jacob Ming-Trent (White Famous) are also joining the pilot, which is currently in production.

The series ensemble also includes Regina King, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard.

At this point, no details regarding any of the characters have been released, and there is a certain level of secrecy surrounding the project. Lindelof, who wrote the script for the pilot and will executive produce the series, made a long public statement about how he’s going to treat the beloved source material from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Instead of making a direct adaptation, like Zack Snyder did with his film in 2009, Lindelof’s series will essentially be set in the same universe as Watchmen, but won’t tell the same story or follow the same characters.

Watchmen is set in an alternate history where heroes and vigilantes are treated more like criminals. Lindelof has said that his take is a “remix” of the original story.

Nicole Kassell will direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer for the series, as will Tom Spezialy and Joseph Iberti. White Rabbit is producing Watchmen in association with Warner Bros. Television.

What do you think of the cast that HBO is putting together for its Watchmen series? Are you planning on giving it a shot whenever it’s released? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments!