Wonder Woman 1984 Star Kristen Wiig Addresses Spoilers for the DC Comics Movie

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, and she’s amazed that there haven’t been spoilers for the movie yet. DC Comics is not immune to the types of leaks that plague most of entertainment now. But, it’s still impressive to see so much of the Wonder Woman feature remain under wraps, considering the delays in play right now. She talked to Vogue as a part of their Gal Gadot cover story. The actress spoke about her role in the upcoming feature and how she feels about staring across from Gadot. However, what might amaze her most of all is the air of secrecy around these big tentpole blockbusters. “No one really knows that much about the movie,” the actress explained, “which is crazy in this day and age. It’s amazing that nothing’s leaked. Everything you get from Warner Bros. is sort of encrypted, like, your computer will explode if you open this.”

Wiig told EW that her rendition of Cheetah is two different characters molded together. “I did not really know so much about Cheetah,” she said. “Before I even talked to Patty [Jenkins], there was an idea that maybe it might be about being a villain for the movie, so I went online and looked at all the villains of Wonder Woman to try to figure out which one, because I was so excited. And I was really, really happy to find out it was her.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is still so much that people don’t know about WW84. All of the shuffling due to the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped much in that regard. The cast and crew are incredibly proud of the story they’ve managed to put on film and are looking forward to seeing the world get a chance to go out to a theater for themselves. But, for now, we all wait. Jenkins warns people who believed that her film was just using that 1980s gimmick without thinking carefully about it. Well, the director doesn’t want anyone to misunderstand her; everything is purposeful when it comes to the Wonder Woman sequel. The team didn’t just want to put out a sequel to do it, and this is the story that spoke to them the most.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the ’80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with,” director Patty Jenkins said of the ’80s setting previously. “So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it’s sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

Are you psyched for Wonder Woman 1984 in a couple of months? Let us know in the comments!