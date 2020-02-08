Wonder Woman Fans Are Flipping Out Over First Look At Kristen Wiig's Cheetah

With Wonder Woman 1984 still several months away, DC fans got a surprise on Saturday when, thanks to what appears to be art on film merchandise in Brazil, a first look at Kristen Wiig's Cheetah hit the internet. The appearance of the popular, classic Wonder Woman villain is one that fans have been excited for since the revelation that Wiig would be playing Barbara Ann Minerva, but there have also been questions about how the character would look once she truly becomes Cheetah. From the looks of the art, it's going to be a comics-accurate take, and since the reveal fans have been flipping out over it.

In the art, Cheetah appears in her iconic orange-brown spotted form complete with cat-like eyes, a fierce expression and perhaps the most important element of all: fur. While the image is just a head-and-shoulders look, it's pretty evident that Barbara's transformation includes fur. It's not clear if she will also have a tail, but even without, it's a pretty solid nod to the character's canon look and you can check it out below.

As you might guess, fans were very excited to see this latest look at the character. Previously, we've really only seen Wiig in what could be described as "frumpy" attire and big glasses as well as a high-fashion take in a sleep black dress. This new look prompted fans to take to social media to sound off with most fans thrilled to see the look draw so much on the character's comic book appearance. Others weren't fully sold on things but are excited to see what the Cheetah look presents as in action given just the peek the merchandise art gives. Others were just happy it's better than Cats.

Want to see how fans are reacting to the first look at Cheetah's final form in Wonder Woman 1984? Scroll on for some of our favorites and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters June 5.