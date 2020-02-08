Wonder Woman Fans Are Flipping Out Over First Look At Kristen Wiig's Cheetah
With Wonder Woman 1984 still several months away, DC fans got a surprise on Saturday when, thanks to what appears to be art on film merchandise in Brazil, a first look at Kristen Wiig's Cheetah hit the internet. The appearance of the popular, classic Wonder Woman villain is one that fans have been excited for since the revelation that Wiig would be playing Barbara Ann Minerva, but there have also been questions about how the character would look once she truly becomes Cheetah. From the looks of the art, it's going to be a comics-accurate take, and since the reveal fans have been flipping out over it.
In the art, Cheetah appears in her iconic orange-brown spotted form complete with cat-like eyes, a fierce expression and perhaps the most important element of all: fur. While the image is just a head-and-shoulders look, it's pretty evident that Barbara's transformation includes fur. It's not clear if she will also have a tail, but even without, it's a pretty solid nod to the character's canon look and you can check it out below.
As you might guess, fans were very excited to see this latest look at the character. Previously, we've really only seen Wiig in what could be described as "frumpy" attire and big glasses as well as a high-fashion take in a sleep black dress. This new look prompted fans to take to social media to sound off with most fans thrilled to see the look draw so much on the character's comic book appearance. Others weren't fully sold on things but are excited to see what the Cheetah look presents as in action given just the peek the merchandise art gives. Others were just happy it's better than Cats.
Want to see how fans are reacting to the first look at Cheetah's final form in Wonder Woman 1984? Scroll on for some of our favorites and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters June 5.
OMG!!!#WonderWoman https://t.co/ZwNKBnCczS— Vitor of prey | Vitor sensato (@Vit1Na) February 8, 2020
Kristen Wigg as The Cheetah— Matthew Boemio ʬ⁸⁴ (@mattbo_0) February 8, 2020
Seems legit.
Practical over CGI any day. #WW84 #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/gSsVqz0BNh
Apparently this is how Cheetah is going to look like in the new Wonder Woman movie. I'm so excited for this. #WonderWoman1984 #Cheetah pic.twitter.com/Bn6mu3OvyH— Rocky (@Rocky_Rockets) February 8, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen CHEETAH in WONDER WOMAN 2! 🐯 So excited! pic.twitter.com/hghEbSOjt7— LUCY. (@RobinGucci_) February 8, 2020
Idk of this is legit it kinda looks like a fan art to me but nonetheless Cheetah looks pretty good here👌 (well minus the pink lips). Now I cant wait for Cheetah vs Wonder Woman showdown 💥#WW84 pic.twitter.com/B0WEfhXFNg— Raven (@drendanvers) February 8, 2020
WOW!!!!!! #WW84 Caught me off guard today with this one.
I absolutely love it. Rock it Kristen Wiig. I'm even more excited now.🔥 pic.twitter.com/6h0XTyjArH— Ronan Moore Whelan (@WhelanMoore) February 8, 2020
I don't hate it but I think I need to see her in motion.
I think the skin and the hair looks good but there's something weird about the eyes. Definitely not a CATS situation because this is clearly makeup and practical effects.#WonderWoman https://t.co/sEHgmrMyaj— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) February 8, 2020
At least I know this movie is staying comic accurate.#WW84 #wonderwoman1984 #WonderWoman https://t.co/0K0y5M2qry— Anthony Valbuena (@An_To_Ny_34) February 8, 2020
I love it. I love it. I love it. It seems like the leaks are starting to become true in regards to Kristen Wiig's full Cheetah look & design. I was really worried she was going to look like a really awful CGI'd CATS reject. She looks amazing. I love her eyes & slick hair. #WW84 https://t.co/s2c85g96Av— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) February 8, 2020
first look at cheetah and I am very happy they went with a more human face than animal face— megan thee amazon #snydersamazons (@ya_girlmeg) February 8, 2020
I hope the pink lips are only for promo, not upset shes wearing lipstick, but I think the black looks much better.
I cant wait to see the offical first look from Patty.#WW84 pic.twitter.com/i5R0218ZLL
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!