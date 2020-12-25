Wonder Woman 1984 to Release Early in International Markets Before HBO Max Debut

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is going to be available in theater and on HBO Max at no additional cost for subscribers to the service on December 25. However, for international audiences looking to get their next DC Comics movie fix, Wonder Woman 1984 is going to hit theaters where theaters are open on December 16. The move by Warner Brothers puts the movie in international markets almost an entire couple of weeks ahead of the United States release. At the moment, it is unclear where theaters will be open or closed amidst thee pandemic 2020 has been faced with at the time of the release.

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins weighed in on the decision shortly after the news came out of the move to release the film in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. "The time has come," she said in a statement. "At some point, you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season."

Fans have had mixed reactions to the news of Wonder Woman 1984's theater and home release format. 2020 was supposed to be loaded with female heroes getting time to shine at the box office but the plans have been interrupted, to say the least. Birds of Prey featured a roster of female heroes but had its box office run cut short when theaters shut down. Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 were slated to be two of the biggest box office draws of the entire year but have had to make alternate plans, with Marvel's title pushing back to 2021.

Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot also weighed in on the decision. "It's time. We've all waited a long time for this one to come," she said. "I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope, and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it."

Wonder Woman 1984 is available in theaters and on HBO Max in the United States on December 25. The film will release in theaters internationally on December 16.