Gal Gadot Says Nothing Official For Wonder Woman 3, But Would Love To Do Another One

Wonder Woman 1984 is right around the corner, the first of many Warner Bros. films releasing in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, and with reviews starting to come in and many fans about to finally see it, there is already interest in the status of a third film in the franchise. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but during a recent interview with Variety, Gal Gadot was asked about the possibility of a third film, and she would be more than up for it as long as a few factors are in place. She's also just happy that fans are finally getting to see Wonder Woman 1984, saying “The fact that we’re going to share it with everybody during the holidays is the best feeling. I’m so happy.”

As for a third film, when asked Gadot said "We have no idea. You never know. I would love to do another one if the story is great and with Patty [Jenkins] of course. But I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see.” Gadot added that a third film would be “nice closure.”

Fans love the team of Jenkins and Gadot, so it would definitely be a must to have the duo back for the sequel. As for who else returns, well, we'll have to wait and see.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had several thoughts on Wonder Woman 1984 in his full review and had nothing but positive to say about Gadot's performance in the film, though he does wish she was in the movie a bit more.

"The amount of actual Wonder Woman screen time feels unfortunately limited in the movie, but when she does take the screen, she quite literally soars in the best ways," Davis writes. "Opening and closing action sequences which have been heavily touted in trailers get expanded upon in a welcome manner, with only a couple of sequences in between showing Wonder Woman springing to action. Jenkins has the action of it all down, so tossing in heroic moments like saving those not involved with the conflict are the bonus touches which really send Wonder Woman's themes home. Not to mention, most of the movie looks like it was pulled straight out of the eighties and not only in set design, costume, and music. Jenkins went above and beyond to frame shots and color the film as though it were produced in a time machine."

You can find the official description for Wonder Woman 1984 below.

"Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.



With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta."

Wonder Woman 1984 hits HBO Max and theaters on December 25th.