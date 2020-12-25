Watch Gal Gadot Surprise Wonder Woman Fans Over Zoom

To celebrate the release of Wonder Woman 1984, we wanted to share some hope and inspiration which ultimately serves as one of the themes of the new DC Comics movie. Ahead of the movies release, we hopped on a Zoom call with three of the biggest Wonder Woman fans we could find. They had no idea, as Gadot's Zoom name had been changed to "Producer" and her camera was switched off, that Wonder Woman herself was on the call listening to their explanations of why the character means so much to them. Then, Gadot's camera pops on, and the exchanges are priceless.

Kaleena, Lis, and Morgan have quite surprise in the video above, unsuspectingly meeting Wonder Woman herself in the video above.

"Sometimes people just want to be the fly on the wall and it's so lovely with the Zoom that finally I can sneaky sneak and hear from people what they think of Wonder Woman," Gadot said. "It's so nice to be able to interact with you guys especially now when the world is just so distant."

Each of the fans had their own unique reactions. "You're my hero," Kaleena told Gadot. "You represent what Diana represents. You represent who I want to be as a woman and a woman in film. The fact that you literally fought for your country, like you're an Israeli veteran, is so incredible. It's a pleasure having you as someone to look up to growing up." Meanwhile, Lis shared how she has identified with both Gadot and Wonder Woman, taking the character on as a bit of a persona of her own. Lis regularly visits hospitals in her Wonder Woman attire, spreading hope and positivity while giving young fans the surprise of a lifetime as they see Wonder Woman walk into their hospital rooms. Morgan identified with the character's warrior spirit and ultimately thanked Gadot for th empowering feeling she provides. This is what it's all about!

Stay tuned because the fun and surprises don't stop here. On Wednesday, ComicBook.com will roll out our video where Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins surprises four new Wonder Woman fans!

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters and HBO Max on December 25.