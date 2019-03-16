‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Producer Says the Movie Is Not a Sequel

The first Wonder Woman movie blew audiences away, showcasing the star turn of Gal Gadot in the lead role in a period piece that focused on the horrors of war as much as it featured her heroic actions. There’s still a ways to go before we finally get to watch the sequel on the big screen, but Wonder Woman 1984 will feature Diana Prince in a brand new adventure. In fact, the film will be entirely different from the first movie that one producer insists it’s not actually a sequel.

According to producer Charles Roven, there’s a reason director Patty Jenkins opted to title her film Wonder Woman 1984 rather than “Wonder Woman 2.” And while it will continue to explore many of the same themes as the first film, the DC Comics movie will stand on its own.

“She was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel,” Roven said to Vulture. “And she’s definitely delivering on that. It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heart strings as well.”

When Vulture reached out to Jenkins to confirm Roven’s assessment, she was unavailable — though they did get a comment from another source involved with the production:

“It’s a stand-alone film in the same way that Indiana Jones or Bond films are, instead of one continuous story that requires many installments.”

This is likely the best method to continue for most superhero films, focusing on new adventures for these characters rather than creating a narrative trilogy. Wonder Woman has some loose ends to tie up, finding out more about her parentage as well as the return of the thought-dead Steve Trevor.

We’ll see how Jenkins wraps up this trilogy when Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on June 5, 2020.

