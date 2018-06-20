Wonder Woman Is Super Fast in New Set Video

Wonder Woman is on the move in a new video taken from the set of Wonder Woman 1984.

The video shows Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot bolting down a city street, presumably in pursuit of something or someone, with a film camera leading her.

DAMN SHE FAST AS HELL ksksksksks pic.twitter.com/hdbVK8gaFD — gal gadot ♡ (@loveforgal) June 17, 2018

Other recent footage from the set of the film has shown a riot and the stars breakdancing.

The Wonder Woman sequel’s title was only recently confirmed, along with the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Director Patty Jenkins previously spoke about the film’s plot at CinemaCon, saying that the 1980s setting of the film will hold temptations for Diana.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

Jenkins also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Wonder Woman will reportedly get to unleash her full power against one fo her oldest comic book foes, Cheetah, who will be played by Kristen Wiig in the film. Their conflict will reportedly be borrowed from a popular comic book storyline.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open on November 1, 2019.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.