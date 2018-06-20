‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Set Video Reveals a Fight With Steve Trevor

Last week we got our first look at Steve Trevor’s return in Wonder Woman 1984 and now a new set video reveals that the reunion might not be going so well.

In the latest set video to emerge from the film which is currently filming in and around Washington D.C., Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) can be seen walking out on a balcony in what appears to be a robe, pursued by Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). At one point in the short video, Trevor even grabs Diana by the wrist in order to continue talking to her, blocking her way before she simply turns and walks away from him. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s impossible to tell what they’re saying, the actors’ expressions and body language clearly indicates that this is not a friendly conversation. The pair obviously disagree about something. Because we know very little about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 it’s very hard to speculate as to what is happening in the scene or what led up to it, though it isn’t impossible that it could have something to do with another recent set video appearing to depict a riot.

In that video, cameras follow Wonder Woman and Trevor attempting to navigate their way to safety and though it’s not clear why, the scene appears to have descended into a full-blown riot. It also appears that Trevor may have gotten hurt as he can be seen leaning on Wonder Woman as they work their way in the opposite direction of the crowd. If the balcony scene follows the riot scene chronologically, story-wise — and we really have no way of knowing if it does — Trevor getting hurt might be enough to cause a disagreement between the two, especially considering that Trevor’s apparent death in Wonder Woman affected Diana well into the future.

Whatever the scenario around this scene there is one thing that we know for certain and that is that Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be something completely unlike the previous installment.

“We’re actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love,” Jenkins said in an interview earlier this year. “But it’s its own movie completely, so it’s not [Wonder Woman 2] to us. It’s an entirely new adventure together that we couldn’t be luckier [to do].”

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected in theaters November 1, 2019.