‘Wonder Woman 2’ Fan Poster Teases Cheetah as Villain

The release of Wonder Woman 2 might still be a ways away, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from imagining what the film’s promotional materials will look like.

BossLogic recently shared his take on a Wonder Woman sequel poster, which you can check out below. The poster utilizes a fairly minimalist theme, placing Diana’s emblem in front of a grey background, which is scratched with two Cheetah-like claw marks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recent reports have hinted at some version of Cheetah appearing in the sequel, leading fans to eagerly speculate about which actress will be cast in the role. According to a report from last week, Kristen Wiig could be up for the part, something that earned quite a reaction from the nerd world.

While there’s no telling exactly what the plot of Wonder Woman 2 will be, early reports have suggested that it will take place during the Cold War. And in a way, the ambiguity surrounding the sequel somewhat makes sense, considering just how many Wonder Woman stories there are to be told.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Thankfully, more news about Wonder Woman 2 can be expected to come to light soon, with the film expected to start production sometime this summer.

“We’re in what I would call development of the screenplay.” producer Charles Roven explained to ComicBook.com. “We finally, I think, have a good story to tell. Not kind of – we do believe we have a good story to tell. And then we’re also just moving out of what normally we would call soft prep into hard prep. We’re hoping to start shooting the movie sometime this summer, and hope to have it out by the end of ’19.”

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to land in theaters on November 1st, 2019.