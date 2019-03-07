‘Wonder Woman’ Director Congratulates ‘Captain Marvel’ Team

Captain Marvel might be under Marvel and not DC, but that doesn’t mean Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins is going to let that stop her from wishing the soon to debut hero success.

Jenkins, who helmed the first Wonder Woman and is already hard at work on Wonder Woman 1984, took to social media to congatrualte the team behind Captain Marvel and wish them immense success from the entire Wonder Woman team. Not only that, but she then shared some art from John Yandall that features the two heroes flying side by side.

“Congratulations team Captain Marvel! Can’t wait to see it and our whole WW crew wish you a great weekend. Love this gorgeous piece by @SamoanJYandall!”

Congratulations team Captain Marvel! Can’t wait to see it and our whole WW crew wish you a great weekend. Love this gorgeous piece by @SamoanJYandall! pic.twitter.com/A3yUxwHhLZ — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 7, 2019

Wonder Woman is the shining beacon in the DCU crown, and Jenkins will be working similar magic in Wonder Woman 1984. Marvel also took a thing or two away from the film, something Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz broke down for ComicBook.com during the set visit.

“What was so great about Wonder Woman was talking to female audience members afterwards about how they felt watching the movie,” Schwartz said. “A lot of the people I talked to just said, ‘I’ve never felt like that watching a movie before in my entire life. That character resonated [with] me in ways I didn’t even know a character could resonate with me.’ Which was great to hear, and kind of an amazing thing.”

“I think it helped us understand how important movies like this are,” Schwartz said. “So, in terms of making the movie feel distinct, I think all these movies chart their own courses anyway… I think that means making the movie feel distinct, not just from other female-lead movies, but from all the other Marvel movies as well, which I think we try to do on every movie. It wasn’t a new challenge necessarily, but it was one I think we were extra-excited for because of the nature of what this movie means to people.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters officially on March 8th and early showings kick off tonight.

