Lynda Carter to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Next Month

Over the years, original Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter has become a bonafide icon in the pop culture world – and it looks like she will soon be honored in a very special way.

Carter will officially be given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 3rd at 11:30 am PDT. In addition to Carter, the event will see appearances from CBS CEO Les Moonves, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

“Superhero fans will be thrilled to see the TV’s iconic original ‘Wonder Woman’ Lynda Carter honored with her well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!” stated Leron Gubler, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “We are proud to add Lynda onto our historic Walk of Fame.”

Carter was among the list of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s latest inductees last summer, among other genre fan-favorites like Jeff Goldblum and Mark Hamill.

Outside of her role as Diana Prince in the 1970s Wonder Woman series, Carter has had a prolific career in terms of acting, music, and charity work. Most recently, Carter made a delightful return to the DC Comics-inspired universe, portraying the secretly alien President Olivia Marsdin in three episodes of Supergirl‘s second season.

And while Carter did not have an onscreen role in last year’s widely successful Wonder Woman solo film, fans are eager to find out if she will have some sort of cameo in the ucpoming sequel. As Carter revealed in a recent interview, it certainly could be in the cards.

“We’ll see what Patty does,” Carter explained. “I don’t know how she’s going to do it. I said to her, ‘Whatever you want to do is fine with me.’”

Carter’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be awarded on Tuesday, April 3rd at 11:30 PDT. If you can’t make it out to the ceremony, it will be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame’s website.

Are you excited to see the original Wonder Woman get this honor? Sound off in the comments below.