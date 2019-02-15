‘Gotham’ Star Robin Lord Taylor Cast in Netflix’s ‘YOU’

With Gotham coming to an end, star Robin Lord Taylor has found his next small screen adventure in the next season of Netflix’s You. Deadline reports that Taylor will be playing a character named “Will” who “deals with unsavory sorts as part of his job, but is himself a thoughtful, personable, and highly intelligent guy who marches to the beat of his own drummer. That is, until he gets trapped in a bad situation.”

Based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes and starring Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail, You focuses on a book store employee who becomes enamored by one of his female customers, taking a terrifying ownership over her as he uses all the resources the internet has to offer to inject himself into her life. The longer the clerk stalks his victim, the more he connects with her, with each day that goes by being one step closer to her discovering his dark past and the ways in which he has invaded her life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season will be based on Kepnes’ sequel novel Hidden Bodies and “will follow Goldberg to Los Angeles where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef that isn’t into social media like his previous leading lady.”

The series initially premiered on Lifetime but it wasn’t until it debuted on Netflix months later that the series became a sensation. The Hollywood Reporter previously revealed that, in the series’ first four weeks on the service, it scored 40 million views. The service categorized a view as a user watching at least 70 percent of the first episode. This doesn’t mean everyone is watching each of the 10 episodes of the first season in its entirety, but at least remained invested enough to watch the first 30 minutes of the series premiere.

While You was broadcast on Lifetime, it averaged roughly 1.1 million viewers per episode.

Fans are disappointed to see Gotham come to an end, though the series’ ending will also bring with it many exciting reveals. Set as a prequel to many of Batman’s adventures, the series has seen iconic villains at the early stages of their careers. Taylor plays Oswald Cobblepot, who fans know as The Penguin, whose physique is quite different from what we’ve seen in The Penguin’s various appearances in comics, animated series, and films.

Taylor previously confirmed that fans will finally get to see the actor take on the more iconic look of the villain before the season ends.

Fans can check out You, now streaming on Netflix. Catch new episodes of Gotham on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

Have you checked out the series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!