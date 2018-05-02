‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Logo Released

DC fans are getting a new digital service, and Young Justice is leading the charge.

The anticipated new season of Young Justice is called Outsiders, and DC gave fans their first look at the logo for it in their DC Universe announcement. DC is teasing it as the “ultimate DC membership”, and the full description of the service can be found below.

“DC Universe is a first-of-its-kind, immersive digital experience designed just for DC fans. One of the many incredible things your membership will include is unlimited access to the following exclusive original series.”

The new logo sports the well known Young Justice font with a purple and pink background and features the text “only on DC Universe” towards the bottom. You can see the logo above.

Hopefully, fans will get to see more of the cast soon, as in addition to returning favorites like Robin, Kid Flash, Wonder Girl, Blue Beetle, Beast Boy, and more there will be new additions like Arrowette, Spoiler, and thirteen, a new character created just for Outsiders.

The official description for the new season can be located below.

“In “Young Justice: Outsiders,” the teenage Super Heroes of the DC Universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets. In the highly anticipated new season, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.”

Sam Register (“Teen Titans Go!,” “Justice League Action”) is executive producer of “Young Justice.” Brandon Vietti (“Batman: Under the Red Hood,” “Superman Doomsday”) and Greg Weisman (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Gargoyles”) are producers of the series, produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Emmy Award winner Phil Bourassa (“Young Justice,” “Justice League Dark,” “Teen Titans: The Judas Contract”) serves as the series’ art director.

Young Justice Outsiders debuts later this year.