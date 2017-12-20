‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Raising Money to Benefit Ventura Wildfire Victims

Zachary Levi is about to play a superhero on the big screen, but he’s doing a whole lot to take on that mantle in real life as well.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the devastating Thomas Fire that engulfed Ventura County, California, and Levi wanted to do something to help those who lost everything they had. So the actor, who is set to play Shazam for DC and Warner Bros. in 2019, began a GoFundMe account for those who lost their homes in the fire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This particular disaster struck a chord with Levi from the very beginning, as he grew up un Ventura County, and felt connected to many of the places that were destroyed.

“I actually have friends [and] I went to their homes – they’re gone,” Levi told KABC. “My friends’ homes, or my friends’ parents’ homes, are completely leveled. They’re burned to the ground. Some of them are fortunate enough to have fire insurance. Many people haven’t been that fortunate.”

After seeing the damage done to the area, Levi started the GoFundMe page online, asking people around the globe to help this community. Additionally, Levi pledged to match up to $50,000 raised on the page. In the nine days since launching this campaign, Levi has already raised over $55,000.

To assist the victims of the Thomas Fire, you can head over to gofundme.com/zacharylevi.