Zack Snyder Fans To Protest At Warner Bros. Headquarters For ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut

Fans are still holding out hope for a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, and now they are going to take that hope to Warner Bros’ front door.

Fans are planning a peaceful protest right outside of Warner Bros. headquarters in Burbank, California. The event is called #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, and is being organized by YouTuber Itzmoe, who calls for any fans and cosplayers that want to show their support for Snyder and his director’s cut to join them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Join me (ITZMOE on YouTube) and other Snyder fans as we take a photo in front of Warner Bros. with a #ReleaseTheSnyderCut sign while wearing our Zack Snyder shirts/ DC shirts, & costumes to (peacefully) show our support for the release of a Snyder cut of Justice League! After we take the photo, we will all share it on ALL of our social media so hopefully, it will spread and get it to Zack himself so he can see it, like he saw the “Thank You Zack Snyder” video I made!”

While everyone is free to come by and show their support, there are a few conditions.

“PLEASE DO NOT BRING ANY SIGNS. I will have the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut sign and that is the ONLY sign that we want in the photo so the focus will be on that, so instead of bringing a sign, just wear any shirts you have supporting Zack, DC, or Justice League cosplay you may have.”

The event is also not about insulting the people that work at WB or those involved with the project.

“**ABSOLUTELY NO SHIRTS/ SIGNS INSULTING WB/ JOSS/ ETC. WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE PHOTO!*** We want to show support for Zack Snyder, so we want to focus on our support and love for him and his work, NOT dissing others, so DO NOT bring shirts/ signs insulting others or you won’t be allowed in the photo. We don’t want to embarrass Zack and give Zack Snyder fans a bad name. We want to show him how much we appreciate him and make this a photo that he would be happy to share. PLEASE share this around everywhere so we can have a large group in the photo supporting Zack and his JL cut!!!”

You can check out the original petition here. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Photo Op is scheduled for Saturday, January 6 at 11 am.

Justice League currently holds a 61.32 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, placing it as #72 all time. You can submit your score for the film here.

Justice League is still in theaters.

H/T Cinema Cure

