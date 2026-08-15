5 Powerful DC Villains Who Wouldn’t Stand a Chance Against Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is about to hit the big time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but comic fans have always known him as one of the most formidable villains out there. Doom is the lord of Latveria, creating an idyllic Eastern European nation with his iron fist. While he came to the dance as an enemy of the Fantastic Four, he’s since ended up battling all of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. Doom’s armor is one of the most formidable in history, making him a physical match for heroes like the Thing and Iron Man. He’s a genius on a level of Reed Richards, creating world-changing technology like some of us change our pants. Finally, his mastery of magic make him a danger to gods themselves, making him one of the most powerful people on Earth.

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Marvel and DC Comics have two very different kinds of superhero universes and not every villain would be able to make the transition. However, Doom is not one of them. Doom would be just as dangerous in the DC Multiverse as he has been in Marvel’s, challenging the most powerful heroes out there. He’d also be able to take down some of the most potent villains as well, proving his superiority. These five DC villains are some of the most formidable, but Doctor Doom would dominate them in battle.

5) Johnny Sorrow

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Johnny Sorrow is one of the Justice Society’s most dangerous foes, and you’ve probably never heard of him. He was a vaudeville actor who was put out of business by the talkies and was able to get his hands on technology that allowed him to phase through matter. He became a bank robber and ended up fighting the Justice Society. The machine was damaged in the battle and he ended up being thrown into the Subtle Realms, where he met the King of Tears, an eldritch entity that rebuilt him into Johnny Sorrow. Sorrow was intangible as long as he was wearing his mask and when he took it off, his visage would kill you. He’s also shown other magical abilities, making him a powerful combatant and allowing him to battle the Justice Society by himself. Doom would love to fight Sorrow. Victor’s magical powers would suit him well here; there’s a good chance he’d be able to steal Johnny’s power or use him to attack the King of Tears and take his power. Johnny is tough, but Doom has been able to defeat more powerful and crafty enemies easily; Sorrow doesn’t stand a chance.

4) The Batman Who Laughs

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The Batman Who Laughs was introduced to be the greatest threat in the multiverse. A Batman from the Dark Multiverse, he ended up killing his Earth’s Joker after one of his terrible attacks. However, this was exactly what the Clown Prince of Crime wanted; when he died, Batman was infected with a special Joker toxin. It broke the Dark Knight and made him as insane as the Joker. He first killed the Bat-Family, then the rest of the heroes and villains, and finally everyone on his world. He was rescued by the dark god Barbatos and began his attacks against the rest of the multiverse, facing the heroes of prime Earth. He’s an evil Batman, so he can figure out a way to beat anyone. Doctor Doom is also, in a way, an evil Batman who can defeat anyone in his universe. This is a fight that should be its own 12-issue series of the two of them figuring out how to hurt the other. However, when it comes right down to it, Doom is better than the Batman Who Laughs in every way; he’s smarter, he’s stronger, he has magical powers. These advantages would allow him to dogwalk the Batman Who Laughs.

3) Sinestro

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Sinestro is Hal Jordan’s most storied villain and one of the most formidable ringslingers ever. There was a time when he was considered the greatest Green Lantern of them all, keeping his sector completely free of crime. However, he did this using fascism, leading to him being stripped of his post. He would eventually master the yellow light of fear, creating the first yellow power ring, which would lead him down the road to the formation of the Sinestro Corps. For years, Sinestro faced off against the greatest threats in the universe as a Green Lantern, then faced off against the most powerful Lanterns in battle both on his own and with teams, helped save the universe from the Black Lanterns and become a Green Lantern again, and then went back to being one of the greatest villains ever. Sinestro is powerful and skilled with his ring, but Doom would make mincemeat out of him. The good doctor is known for having technology that drains energy from other sources and would certainly be able to steal the ring’s energy and use it against Sinestro. Even in a straight-up fight, Doom would be able to overwhelm the Korugaran Lantern, his armor and magic trumping anything Sinestro can throw at him.

2) General Zod

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General Zod is one of Superman’s biggest threats. His latest attack is endemic of just how awesome of a villain that Zod is – he threw a Kryptonite meteor at the Earth, almost killing Superman, and creating the Kryptonite economy of the country of El Caldero, secretly becoming one of the chiefs of the Emerald Knights. He took power in the country, revealing that his Kryptonite was viral, causing a massive outbreak across the planet. He did all of this without powers, by the way, and was able to fool the Superman family into an attack that he’s been able to rebuff (Superman comics are so good right now, you guys). Zod is powerful, but he’s also an amazing general; he’s great at tactics and knows how to use his foes’ weaknesses against them. Him versus Doom would be amazing, but in the end, it would come down to a fist fight and that’s something Zod can’t win. Doom can easily drain the yellow solar energy that powers his Kryptonian abilities, which would allow him to overwhelm Zod in battle rather easily.

1) Ra’s al Ghul

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Ra’s al Ghul versus Doom is one of the most awesome battles you can imagine. The Demon’s Head has been around for centuries, working behind the scenes to engineer the world that he wanted. He’s a master combatant and strategist; he thinks on a scale that most of his foes have a problem even imagining. The Lazarus Pits make him stronger and faster than normal humans, which makes him one of the most dangerous warriors on the planet. Even superpowered foes vastly more powerful than him would lose against him in a fight, because he actually is that good. Pitting him against Doom would be so much fun; the two of them would be hitting each other, testing their defenses, trying to find a weakness, all building to a final strike. Ra’s is probably the better strategist, but Doom is smarter. If he got his hands on Lazarus fluid, he would be able to counteract it, but even without that, he still has this one in the bag. Doom and al Ghul would be an amazing battle, but the Demon’s Head wouldn’t have a prayer.