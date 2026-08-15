5 Marvel Heroes Who Would Clean Up Gotham City In a Day

Gotham City is one of the most dangerous cities in comics, if not the most dangerous. Sure, you could make an argument for the Armaghetto on Darkseid (if that’s even a city) or whatever is the capital of Warworld is or Bludhaven, but Gotham is the one that jumps to mind when you start talking about dangerous comic cities. Batman basically spends every moment he has not pretending to be Bruce Wayne – so basically just about every time he’s not in public – trying to clean up the city and he’s created an entire family of related heroes to help him out. There are supervillains, crime families, and corruption at levels that make Tammany Hall-era New York City look tame.

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However, one of the things about Gotham is that other heroes would probably do a much better job at cleaning up the city than Batman. Sure, he’s smart, skilled, well-connected, and amazingly well-equipped, but he makes a lot of mistakes in his war on crime. It gets really interesting when you bring in the heroes of Marvel Comics. Some of them would look at Gotham as an interesting challenge and set out to clean it up. However, the difference between them and Batman is they could succeed. These five Marvel heroes would clean up Gotham in a day, showing the Dark Knight how it’s done.

5) Moon Knight

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Moon Knight is often looked at as the closest thing that Marvel has to Batman. The two of them share the same kind of drive to fight evil – though for wildly different reasons – and are both known for pushing the boundaries of violence. Moon Knight, though, is light years more brutal than the Caped Crusader. He doesn’t really have the same kind of boundaries on his behavior that Bats does. The first time Moon Knight takes down the Joker, he’s throwing him through a plate glass window. Two-Face is going to be One-Face, because Marc will cut off an entire side of the villain. He’ll set Mister Freeze on fire. The crime lords would find themselves dead pretty quickly as well. While Spector isn’t as intelligent as Batman, he’s smart enough, and has the blessing of Khonshu on his side. Jake may have a load of issues, but his brutality and drive would teach the city’s bad guys fear in ways they never imagined.

4) Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero in a lot of superficial ways, like his inability to keep a job, poverty, or how bad he is in a relationship. In reality, Peter Parker is a genius driven by guilt who can bench press a tank and he’s nothing like readers. He’s made it his mission to save as many lives as his powers allowed him to and has been able to save the entire universe numerous times over the years. Dropping Spider-Man in Gotham would change everything immediately. Peter is smart enough to deal with the more crafty of Batman’s villains and his powers would allow him to beat pretty much all of them in a fight. Spidey could basically one-shot just about everyone of the Dark Knight’s villains. Some of the Caped Crusader’s enemies’ gimmicks are similar to what the Wall-Crawler has had to deal with, so nothing in Gotham would actually be too much for him. Spider-Man would hate Gotham, but he would definitely find success as a hero there.

3) Wolverine

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Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, so him and Batman have that in common. Logan has been fighting evil for over a hundred years, his healing factor, super-senses, and retractable claws allowing him to survive everything thrown at him while giving it back. When his adamantium skeleton was added to the equation, he basically became unstoppable and has become one of the most important heroes on the planet. Wolverine has survived the most brutal battles; nothing that Gotham would throw at him would be able to stop him. He’s literally tireless – his healing factor gets rid of fatigue toxins, so physical activity doesn’t tire him out. He’s much smarter than he gets credit for and has dealt with many of the craftiest villains out there. Logan would walk into Gotham City and by the end of the night, he’ll have killed every major bad guy in town. Batman’s villains would slow him down, but he would tear through them and their allies. Wolvie kills and that would make a massive difference in the war on crime in Gotham.

2) Punisher

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Frank Castle and Batman have similar origins. Both of them lost their families to senseless violence and both of them swore revenge. Bruce traveled the world learning everything he could, forging himself into the most dangerous human out there. Frank used his Marine training and skill at killing to become the scourge of the underworld. Punisher would have a bit of a problem with some of Gotham’s more intelligent villains – he’s pretty crafty but he’s not figuring out the Riddler’s puzzles – but he has the ultimate equalizer: lead. The Punisher is the most deadly vigilante in comics and that’s going to make a huge difference. He’s just going to mow through everyone with an M-60 and let the police figure it out. Gotham is used to killers, but Castle targets the them with their own methods. Criminals in Gotham know that they don’t have to worry about the Dark Knight killing them, but that’s a surety they’d lose if Punisher made his way there.

1) Deadpool

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Deadpool was once soldier Wade Wilson, a man who ended up getting a terrible cancer and volunteering for Weapon X. He was given the most powerful healing factor you can imagine, but there was catch – it completely wrecked his mind. Since then, he’s become one of the most dangerous mercenaries out there. Deadpool in Gotham would be awesome. He’s the definition of the unstoppable force. It doesn’t matter what someone does to him – he’s going to heal and then he’s going to kill you. While he’s famously pretty dumb, he’s much more crafty than he gets credit for being. Deadpool would love Gotham City; he would kill his way through the city in no time. Can you imagine the sick things the Joker would try to do to the unkillable Merc with a Mouth? Deadpool wouldn’t have an easy time in Gotham, but he never has an easy time. However, he would make the city safer than it was before he got there.