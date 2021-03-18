Zack Snyder's Justice League: Batman Teaser Trailer Released

A new teaser trailer has been released for Zack Snyder's Justice League. The new footage, seen in the video above, is dropping just two weeks away from the movie's release. This particular teaser is Batman-centric, seeming to launch a theme of individually focused clips which will be releasing in the time leading up to Zack Snyder's Justice League being made available on HBO Max. In the months which have followed the announcement of Snyder getting to release his cut of the DC Comics ensemble film, there have been a number of developments and the director was able to get into production to add a few short sequences to the movie.

In the clip above, Batman is front and center and he has the voices of characters ranging from Jeremy Irons' Alfred to Harry Lennix's General Swanwick, Gal Gadot's Diana Prince, Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor, and Jared Leto's Joker. It also offers the first audio of Darkseid's voice. The teaser ends with Henry Cavill's Superman helping Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne up to a ledge where the fully formed Justice League is standing.

The 4-hour epic will be broken up into six parts when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases next month, though they will all be made available at the same time as one movie. Part 1 is titled, "Don't Count On It, Batman." Part 2 is titled, "The Age of Heroes." Part 3 is titled, "Beloved Mother, Beloved Son." Part 4 is titled, "Change Machine." Part 5 is titled, "All The King's Horses." Part 6 is titled, "Something Darker."

Warner Bros. gave the Snyder the resources to flesh out his cut, including reshoots that adds Suicide Squad character Joker played by Jared Leto, though they are not expected to have added more than a few minutes to the cut. Snyder revealed during IGN Fan Fest 2021 that he always wanted to include Leto's Joker in his film, as he is heard laughing in the video above.

“It really defines, in my mind, the mythological heart of the conflict that both of them share is their relationship," said Snyder. “I think without a scene where they get to air their dirty laundry about each other, I felt like we were getting shortchanged as fans of the DC Universe. That was the hope, that we would get to see them come together but also, in particular, reflecting on each other and their struggle with each other and the why a little bit, so that was really fun for me."

Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18.