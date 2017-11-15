Justice League: Zack Snyder Details His Plans for Darkseid Past His Upcoming HBO Max Series

✖

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Zack Snyder has plans for Darkseid beyond Justice League. After all, there was a point in time where a sequel to the 2017 film was planned, though those plans disappeared following his departure from the project as well as Justice League's release with Warner Bros. choosing to instead prioritize solo films. But while that sequel never came to fruition, Snyder is getting another crack at Justice League with the so-called "Snyder Cut" and now Snyder reveals he has further plans for Darkseid beyond that as well.

During a League of Mayhem live stream from The Nerd Queens (via Screen Rant), Snyder explained that he has a story that expands on Darkseid's history beyond Zack Snyder's Justice League -- and explained that part of it came from a conversation with Darkseid actor Ray Porter.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder said. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

Porter himself has expressed that he'd be interested in doing more with Darkseid as well as seeing more beyond Justice League for the character.

“I hope so. I would like that. I would love to see that, and obviously I would hope that whoever does that will have me along for the ride," Porter said on Geek House Show. "Yeah, I would love to see a continuation of it. And honestly, I personally would love to see a continuation of Zack’s story. So yes, I really hope so. That would be great. I’ve not heard anything about it, but you know. Hope."

Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max. The Snyder Cut has yet to set a release date.