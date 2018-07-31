Zack Snyder Originally Planned Self-Contained ‘Justice League’ Story Arc

With each day that passes, fans are getting further removed from the disappointment of Justice League, the film that should have been the crowning achievement of the DC Extended Universe. Original director Zack Snyder continues to hint to fans what his original concepts were for the team-up film, with the filmmaker recently confirming he had a much more insular agenda with his superhero outing.

Just got confirmation about what I was thinking about the DC Films. Zack wasn’t planning on an mcu type Universe and it would have been more self contained… pic.twitter.com/WRStGjPUQ9 — John Aaron Garza 🦅🌙 (@Ser_Jon_Arryn) July 30, 2018

On Twitter, one user shared an interaction he had on Vero, the social media platform Snyder frequently uses. The user commented that they thought Snyder was attempting to focus on a standalone trilogy of films, as opposed to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers films all tie into a larger, interconnected storyline. Snyder was tagged by multiple users, eventually confirming, “Yes,” in regards to his vision.

Snyder served as a driving creative force for the DCEU, which he kicked off with Man of Steel in 2013. The director also helmed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and directed a majority of Justice League, though a family tragedy resulted in the filmmaker leaving the project for Joss Whedon to finish.

The slate of anticipated DCEU films is complicated, with only Aquaman and Wonder Woman 1984 officially in various stages of production. Given the ever-changing slate of announced, delayed, and scrapped films, Snyder’s involvement in the franchise’s future is unclear.

After the critically and financially disappointing Justice League, many fans took to the internet to request to see the original “Snyder Cut” of the film, despite multiple sources confirming he departed the project long before a final cut could have been completed. Regardless, fans have persistently started petitions and launched campaigns to get this Snyder Cut released.

Even star of the film Henry Cavill knows that, were a Sndyer Cut to be somehow cobbled together, there’s really no reason for Warner Bros. to release it.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Cavill confirmed to Yahoo Movies UK. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

