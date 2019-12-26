Zack Snyder’s Cryptic Snyder Cut Posts Tease Justice League and Excalibur Connection

Over the last couple of days, filmmaker Zack Snyder posted a number of images from his director’s cut of Justice League on the social network Vero — and the captions to those images, when combined, play out a snippet of dialogue between King Arthur and Percival in the 1981 film Excalibur. The connections between Snyder’s Superman and King Arthur have been pretty well dissected, but even more obviously, the film in question was actually the one playing on the marquee as Bruce Wayne was walking with his parents Thomas (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Martha (Lauren Cohan) at the start of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

That’s a connection, by the way, that carried over to Joker, in one of the odder and more surprising connections between that film and the DC film universe. And, yes, that moment — seen in early trailers — led to exactly the same thing there as it did in BvS.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out a compilation of the images, shared by a user on Reddit, below.

Fans are wondering whether there is something more to the connection. If so, there is no consensus opinion as to what it is — but fans are expecting that the culmination of all of these quotes is building to…something.

Justice League Part One and Part Two were announced at the same time, with filmmaker Zack Snyder supposedly filming them back to back. That did not last long, though. Snyder eventually, famously, either left Justice League or was forced out shortly after the death of his daughter. But even before that, a set visit during production on the film included quotes that indicated that Part Two was not guaranteed to happen, and might not happen with Snyder even if it did. Conventional wisdom says that before he exited the movie, the plan was to build a trilogy of films, but even at its most bullish, Warner Bros. only announced the two before things started to change.

When Justice League was released in 2017, with Snyder as the sole credited director of the movie but everyone knowing that Joss Whedon had overseen significant reshoots and dramatically cut the film back from its original runtime to meet studio demands, the film was relatively well received — as long as the bar you are using for that statement is the one set by other DC movies, which up to that point had been largely hated by critics and divisive among fans.

Its poor box office performance cemented what many fans already expected: Snyder was done with DC films for the foreseeable future, and Justice League Part Two was shelved indefinitely. It seems that the best, if not only, chance to see new, Snyder-directed DC content for the foreseeable future would be if Warners releases a the Snyder cut of Justice League — regardless of how long a shot that might be.