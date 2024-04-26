Hades 2 Early Access Releasing Soon

Hades 2's release roadmap has received multiple exciting updates recently, notably kicking off a Technical Test earlier this month and sending multiple waves of invites for players to experience a bit of the game, allowing content creators to stream the test and build further excitement. Now, developer Supergiant Games has made an update to the Technical Test post on Steam, indicating the Technical Test will come to an end soon. The update from Supergiant reads:

"Thank you very much for your patience as we conducted the Hades 2 Technical Test. The Test helped us identify and address a number of key technical issues we weren't able to find before, in preparation to launch Hades 2 here in Early Access. We plan to start winding down the Technical Test on Monday, April 29, after which point it will no longer be available in participants' Steam libraries. However, we plan to launch Hades 2 in Early Access relatively soon after, so please stay tuned! We hope you share our excitement for Early Access, and really appreciate your support and encouragement during the Test!"

There was such a large response to try the Technical Test that Supergiant had to note on X that, "There is more interest in the Hades 2 Technical Test than we have room for players, due to the nature of the Test. However, we hope to launch in Early Access relatively soon after the Test is complete. We appreciate everyone's patience!" Considering this, we're expecting to see Hades 2 have some fantastic player count statistics during both Early Access and the game's full release.

Hades 2 Release Excitement

The Technical Test will officially come to an end Monday, April 29th. As for Hades 2's Early Access release date and how long it will last before the game's full launch, fans will have to continue being patient waiting on a specific date to mark their calendars with.

Hades 2 is Supergiant's first sequel, and the developer previously noted upon the launch of the Technical Test, "With each of our projects over the years, we've aimed to take on a new challenge that stretched our team's creativity and taught us more about how to make games well together. One such challenge we've long considered was to try and make a sequel that could somehow re-capture the sense of wonder and delight of its predecessor. Some of our all-time favorite games achieved this! The question is, can we? Hades 2, with its new perspective on a shadowy and alluring aspect of Greek myth, is our opportunity to find out."

So far, reactions to Hades 2 seem fairly positive. One X user, Kristen Seversky, who has access to the Technical Test replied to Supergiant to inform them she was "non-stop smiling while playing through" the test. If you're eager to see some of what Hades 2 has in-store but didn't receive access to the Technical Test, you can still watch creative director Greg Kasavin and studio director Amir Rao stream the test on Supergiant's YouTube.

Are you looking forward to Hades 2's Early Access based on the Technical Test?