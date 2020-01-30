The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf Confirms Vesemir as Protagonist

Earlier this month, Netflix announced The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a new animated film being made in collaboration with Studio Mir. Fast-forward a bit, and the movie now has a listing over on Netflix's official website, which features an official blurb about the film. And according to this brief, but informative blurb, the animated film will tell the story of Vesemir, best-known as the mentor and father figure of Geralt of Rivia, the series' traditional protagonist.

Unfortunately, not many other salient details are divulged from the brief pitch of the film, but it does mention that it's set long before the mentoring of Geralt, suggesting not only we will not see the character, but this will be a younger version of Vesemir than we are used to seeing. Further, this also seems to confirm the animated film will feature a brand new and original story, though it remains to be seen whether it's canon or not.

"Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise," reads the official snippet.

Of course, now that we know Vesemir will be the movie's protagonist, the question is: who will voice him? As you may know, Vesemir does appear in Season 1 of The Witcher TV series, which is also made by Netflix. Here, the voice behind the monster slayer is Theo James, so presumably he could be who Netflix will tap for the animated film. The 35-year-old English-born actor is best-known for his roles in Divergent, Insurgent, and Allegiant. Further, he's also worked with Netflix in the past doing voice over work.

Alas, all we can do right now is speculate, but it's nice to see that Netflix is willing to explore some of the series' less prominent characters. Whether this is the case or not, stuff like this suggests it's really interested in exploring and fleshing out The Witcher, which in turn suggests it sees the franchise as a key part of its future.

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you excited to see Netflix stepping away from Geralt to explore other characters?