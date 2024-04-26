EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Premier League TOTS Evolution

On April 26th, EA Sports FC 24 kicked off the Premier League portion of its weeks-long Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team. As the first proper leg of the TOTS promo, players can now pick up all kinds of top-rated players from England's biggest league, including names like Erling Haaland, Mo Salah, and Heung-Min Son. However, those players will cost quite a bit on EA Sports FC 24's transfer market, so developer Electronic Arts has also added a new Evolution themed around the new squad. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Premier League TOTS Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Premier League TOTS Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

The best news about this Evolution is that it's completely free. Even if you're not running a Premier League team and can't use them, it's worth completing for the high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 84

League: Premier League

Max Pace: 89

Max Defending: 60

Max Physical: 74

Max PlayStyles: 4

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +9 Overall, +8 Pace, +10 Shooting, +8 Dribbling, +8 Passing, +8 Physical, +6 Defending, +1 Weak Foot, the Finesse Shot, Tiki Taka, and Relentless PlayStyles, and the Power Shot, First Touch, and Rapid PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Premier League TOTS Evolution

Because the boost is so massive, there are several cheap options. We prefer using it on a winger over a striker, but either way, this Evolution will do the job for you up top. Here are the best options:

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Cody Gakpo – Liverpool

Arnaut Danjuma – Everton

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea

Jonathan Isak – Newcastle United

The beautiful part about all of the players above is that, even if they mainly ply their trade at striker, they can also flex out to the wing. Martinelli is probably the best of the bunch because he gets an eye-popping 97 Pace with this upgrade. It doesn't get much better than that down the wings. Gakpo and Danjuma are less speedy, but have much better shooting, making them deadly options in front of the net.

Sterling has added versatility because he can flex to either wing. That said, he only gets a four-star Weak Foot (as does Martinelli) making him slightly less clinical. Finally, Isak can flex out to the wing but is much better suited to striker given his size. After all, you don't see a ton of 6'4 players bombing down the wings on match day.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Premier League TOTS Evolution expires on May 24th.