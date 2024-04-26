Does the Knuckles Show Set Up Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Knuckles is now available to stream on Paramount+, and it's helping fans fill the void as they wait for the next full Sonic movie. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to release on December 20th, and at this time, details are pretty slim about the story. We know for a fact that Idris Elba will be back as Knuckles, but there's still a lot we don't know about what role he'll have to play, and what impact the show might have on his status quo going into the next film.

Knuckles and Wade the Warrior

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. For the most part, Knuckles is a pretty self-contained series. Picking up after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles is now living with Sonic, Tails, and the Wachowski family. The echidna is still struggling to get acclimated to Earth, and finds himself grounded by Maddie (Tika Sumpter) after a series of misunderstandings, including a situation where he kidnapped the local mail carrier and tried to have him fight the family dog! His punishment is short-lived, however, as Knuckles is given a vision of his dead chief Pachacamac (Christopher Lloyd), who tells Knuckles that he is to train Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) and turn him into a warrior. Knuckles abandons the Wachowski household, setting off on an adventure with Wade that takes them on a roadtrip to Reno, Nevada.

By the end of the series, Knuckles has formed a bond with Wade, as well as the rest of the Whipple family. Wade has become a warrior in the eyes of Knuckles, and the two even manage to defeat The Buyer, a mad scientist formerly employed by Doctor Robotnik. The show's ending leaves most of its loose ends tied up, but there are a few threads left dangling that could be picked up on in Sonic 3.

What is Knuckles' Status at the End of the Show?

While Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and Maddie all play major roles in the first episode of Knuckles, those three characters do not return in subsequent episodes. Knuckles and Wade appear to be heading back to Green Hills in the show's post-credit scene, but it's never made explicitly clear. We also don't know how Tom and Maddie are going to respond to Knuckles leaving Green Hills, especially when he was supposed to be grounded. It's possible Sonic the Hedgehog 3 could pick up on that plot thread, and show whether Knuckles' adventure has left him a little wiser, and more knowledgeable about Earth's customs. There could also be some fallout from Knuckles and Wade having a very public battle in the streets of Reno with The Buyer.

Interestingly enough, Adam Pally has not been confirmed for the next movie, so it's hard to say just how much Sonic 3 will touch on the events in the Knuckles show. Unfortunately, fans hoping for some kind of hint about Shadow the Hedgehog or his role in the next film will have to look elsewhere!

