Jack in the Box and Sonic the Hedgehog Tiny Tacos Giveaway Launches During Super Bowl 2020

Do you like Jack in the Box? Do you like (or think you might like) the upcoming movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, which stars Ben Schwartz as the eponymous character and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik? Do you like the Super Bowl? If you've answered "yes" to at least two of the previous questions, you might be interested to know that Jack in the Box is running a giveaway as part of a promotional thing with the Sonic the Hedgehog movie during tonight's Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, that's about all we have in terms of details. The three different things are colliding, and Jack in the Box has tiny tacos as part of a Sonic the Hedgehog menu collaboration. Why not chili dogs, you might ask? An excellent question, one which still haunts me to this day. But: not chili dogs. Tiny tacos. Because Sonic the Hedgehog.

You can check out some of the details, which were posted via Jack in the Box's social media, below:

Prizes coming at you faster than a blue blur. Jack's Sonic boom is TODAY during the Big Game. Check back when the game starts for your chance to win Tiny Tacos and huge prizes like wireless earbuds, $100s in Jack cash, a Smart TV & way more #JacksTinyTacos pic.twitter.com/6ascZsZ9jf — Jack in the Box (@JackBox) February 2, 2020

While it's currently, as of writing, unclear exactly how one might enter the giveaway process, what is known are the various prizes. That is, assuming Jack in the Box isn't holding out on anyway. Assuming the fast food company actually put everything up on social media, which is what it looks like, the biggest win of the contest will be a smart TV. (What kind of smart TV? Who knows!)

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As mentioned above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.