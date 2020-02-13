Sonic the Hedgehog Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The review embargo for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is officially up! Now, interested fans can check out what various reviewers are saying about what could potentially be a divisive movie, but it also means that the film's Rotten Tomatoes score is out. Will the redesign of the main character be enough to put it over the top? Will there finally be a truly good movie based on a video game franchise? According to the current Rotten Tomatoes score, the answer is... maybe, actually.

As of writing, Sonic the Hedgehog's Tomatometer score sits at 70% with 56 reviews. While that number has been trending up, it is unclear whether enough positive reviews will continue to roll in to push the needle to the 75% required to officially mark the film as Certified Fresh. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie already meets all of the other requirements, but a shift of 5% in a positive direction is a fairly big jump.

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the movie:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to officially release tomorrow, February 14th, with select screenings beginning tonight. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.