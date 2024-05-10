EA Sports College Football 25 Cover Revealed

Any time Electronic Arts releases new EA Sports College Football 25 info, fans whip into a frenzy. After all, fans have been waiting for a new game in the long-running NCAA Football series since 2013. While we're still waiting on a full gameplay reveal, the PlayStation Store has given fans their first peek at the cover for the deluxe edition. It's not an official reveal by EA, but it's unlikely PlayStation would go to the trouble of creating its own cover for the store page. Either way, EA Sports College Football 25's deluxe edition cover is here, and fans are hyped.

EA Sports College Football 25 Cover Athletes

(Photo: EA Sports)

As you can see in the image above, the rumors about the EA Sports College Football 25 cover featuring multiple athletes were legitimate. While there are countless helmets featured, there are eight athletes that you can easily make out in the foreground. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Colorado weapon Travis Hunter are featured front and center. Behind them, we can see Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and Ohio State running Quinshon Judkins.

Two more players from USC and Notre Dame have numbers on their jerseys, but those two universities don't put nameplates on their uniforms. Checking the current rosters, the USC player could be tight end Kade Eldridge, and the Notre Dame player might be wide receiver Jayden Harrison, though we'll have to wait for confirmation from EA. Either way, it's a solid collection of players from many of the big-name (or in Colorado's case big-hype) schools and different position groups. It's always tempting to go all quarterback in football games, so it's nice to see EA Sports spread the love.

EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Reveal

As mentioned, EA Sports is planning to reveal gameplay for College Football 25 relatively soon. The full reveal is rumored for later this month, though Electronic Arts hasn't provided a date. We'll most likely hear about the announcement about a week before it's revealed, though EA could change its usual course and surprise fans with gameplay out of the blue.

There's also the rumored release date of July 19th, but that is something you should take with a massive grain of salt. In the strictest sense, that date makes sense because it would give EA Sports College Football 25 a few weeks before Madden 25 launches if EA keeps to its usual early-August timeline for that franchise. However, it's impossible to know EA's plans at this point considering the College Football 25 project is now so long in the tooth. It's much smarter to wait for an official announcement and not get your hopes up about these rumors.