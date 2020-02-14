Call of Duty: Warzone's Vehicles Revealed in Latest Battle Royale Mode Leak

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's battle royale mode -- believed to be dubbed Call of Duty: Warzone -- is leaking like crazy. As you may know, this week, Activision and Infinity Ward teased that a battle royale mode was coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC shooter. Since then, the mode has been subject to an avalanche of rumors, reports, and even leaks. Just today, our first look at the mode's gameplay leaked. Meanwhile, yesterday Warzone's map leaked, and word surfaced that the mode is poised to go live in the near-future. Infinity Ward is a leaky ship these days, and now there's even more leaking.

More specifically, players are now getting into the mode's lobby, such as Twitter user CaptainBadfoot. Unfortunately, the Twitter usef can't access a match of the mode, but they can, like others, participate in its training session.

That said, while the user cant access a match, a few interesting details have been divulged in the process. For one, there will be squads, with the option to "fill" or "don't fill." Meanwhile, a menu of vehicles can also be reached, which reveals that players will be able to use ATVs, SUVs, Helicopters, Tac Rovers, and Cargo Trucks. Meanwhile, there will also be "supply stations."

I'm still in the lobby but can only do the training session. It gives the option to 'fill' or 'dont fill' the squad, but pressing either does nothing right now. pic.twitter.com/tj2iXe3Ctz — Dean Carter (@CaptainBadfoot) February 13, 2020

Normally, I'd advise to take all of this information with a grain of salt, which is normal procedure when dealing with leaks. However, as you can see in the images above, the player was clearly able to access the mode's lobby, so there's no real reason to doubt the information.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the 2019 title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as you wait for Warzone to release, don't forget there's plenty of new games that dropped this week and that will drop tomorrow. To read more about these releases, check out our latest "Out This Week."