Spawn Mortal Kombat 11: First Official Full Look Photos Revealed

Todd McFarlane revealed on Friday the first official photos of a new Spawn action figure that’s modeled after the iconic hero’s appearance in Mortal Kombat 11. The creator of the hero showed off two different photos of the figure, one of which included another Mortal Kombat fighter. McFarlane provided more details on the figure including its points of articulation and its accessories while adding that it’s expected to be released in March.

McFarlane shared the first official details of the Spawn figure on social media this week, a figure that’ll no doubt appear during Toy Fair 2020 this weekend. He described it as a 7-inch figure with 22 points of ultra-articulation that “can achieve full range posing.” The figure also comes with a base to support it as well as a Spawn Sword accessory.

This figure also doubles as the first head-to-toe look at the character's Mortal Kombat 11 appearance we've gotten aside from magazine scans. Only previews of Spawn have been shown before, but none this detailed, so expect his in-game appearance to look quite similar to this.

The images of the figure can be seen below. One of them shows Spawn holding the severed head of Scorpion, an original Mortal Kombat fighter, while the other shows the hero with his sword overhead in a different pose.

(Photo: Todd McFarlane)

News of this new Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn figure first made the rounds weeks ago when we got an initial look at the design of the figure. That preview wasn’t nearly as animated as the poses shown above though and was only a scan from a magazine, so this is by far the best look yet that we’ve gotten at the figure. Placeholders for the figure from when it was initially revealed suggested it’d be priced at $19.99.

The timing of this figure’s release will coincide with the release of Spawn himself in Mortal Kombat 11. Spawn is the last known DLC fighter who’s part of the first pass, and players will be able to take control of him starting on March 17th when he releases in early access. We’ll know what he’s capable of before that though since there will be an official gameplay reveal happening during the Final Kombat event that’s taking place in March.

Keith David, the actor who voiced Spawn in the character’s animated series, will be reprising his role once again to voice the guest fighter in Mortal Kombat 11. David spoke about the opportunity in the past and said he was “thrilled” to play Spawn again since the hero was one of his favorite characters.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!