Free PlayStation Rewards Earned After Hitting First Goal, Next Challenge Now Live

Sony launched a player appreciation program earlier this month to give anyone with a PlayStation 4 the chance to complete some community challenges and get some free stuff in return. Unsurprisingly, the PlayStation community has already worked together to knock the first challenge out by playing exactly 125,000 games and earning 500,000 trophies together. That means they get an exclusive PlayStation 4 theme and an avatar to go with it for their troubles, but that’s not the end of the event. Another challenge is live now that tasks people with playing even more games and earning even more trophies, and it’s already close to being completed.

The official PlayStation Twitter account announced on Thursday that people had completed the challenge by playing a lot of games and earning a lot of trophies. The PlayStation 4 theme shown in the video below is the first reward, but it’s not live just yet. PlayStation 4 owners will apparently get it next week and will be alerted with a system notification when it’s available.

Goal 1 Achieved ☑️ Congrats PlayStation Player Celebration Community - this PS4 theme is all yours 🎉 Look out for a system notification next week 👀 pic.twitter.com/qmH8o3Oe5M — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 27, 2020

With that challenge out of the way, the second one is now live. By completing this next task, players will earn five different character avatars. The character icons come from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us series, and the Uncharted series.

A preview of those rewards can be seen below. To get those, the community will have to work together to play 375,000 games and earn 1.5 million trophies.

It's time to tackle PlayStation Player Celebration Community Goal 2 ⏳ 🎮 Play 375K games

🏆 Earn 1.5M Trophies

🔓 Unlock these five iconic character avatars pic.twitter.com/3AuWkKrDzk — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 27, 2020

That apparently isn’t going to be that hard of a task considering how much progress people have made already. It makes sense that the challenges would be a running goal building on the last instead of resetting the games played and trophies earned, so it’s not much of a surprise to see that the “Play Games” challenge is already complete and probably well on its way towards the next goal. The trophies look like they’ll take a bit longer though since the site that tracks the community’s progress currently shows that 779,547 trophies have been earned, so we’re just over halfway there.

Goal three will go live after this second one is completed and tasks players with playing 675,000 games and earning 2.7 million trophies. All challenges must be completed before March 15th.

